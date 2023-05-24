Suspect sought after man left with significant eye injury in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto that left a man with a significant injury to his eye.

Toronto police said on May 5, at around 12:15 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue area.

Officers said the victim was with the suspect and a group of people.

According to police, the victim and suspect began arguing.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim, causing significant injury to his eye.

Police are now seeking to identify the suspect.

He is between 20 and 25-years-old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build. Police said he is clean shaven, and has brown hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing an LA Dodgers ball cap, a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.