Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after man left with significant eye injury in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 1:27 pm
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto that left a man with a significant injury to his eye.

Toronto police said on May 5, at around 12:15 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue area.

Officers said the victim was with the suspect and a group of people.

According to police, the victim and suspect began arguing.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim, causing significant injury to his eye.

Police are now seeking to identify the suspect.

Trending Now

He is between 20 and 25-years-old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build. Police said he is clean shaven, and has brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was last seen wearing an LA Dodgers ball cap, a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSToronto assaultassault investigationAssault suspectMan wanted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers