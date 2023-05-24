Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. family welcomes baby goat who ‘acts like a dog’ into their home

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 3:26 pm
Richard Massey and his baby goat JP have been spotted driving around N.B. View image in full screen
Richard Massey and his baby goat JP have been spotted driving around N.B. Shelley Steeves/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A baby goat in New Brunswick may have been born in a barn, but little JP isn’t being raised like a typical kid.

“He was sick in his first week of birth and so we brought him inside and we had to feed him every day, every hour,” said his owner Richard Massey, who lives in Hervey, N.B.

Click to play video: 'Moncton vet launches yoga with goats'
Moncton vet launches yoga with goats

After he nursed the little guy back to health, JP became part of the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is a pet, actually, so he is a house pet,” Massey said. “He acts like a dog in our house.”

JP even snuggles up, covered up, sleeping in Massey and his wife’s bed every night.

“He does rotate between sleeping with my wife on her side and on my side back and forth because he can’t be alone,” said Massey.

Click to play video: 'Moncton woman’s love for plants grows into budding business'
Moncton woman’s love for plants grows into budding business

Since JP is definitely not potty trained, Massey says he wears baby diapers when he’s inside their home.

Trending Now

“I think we go through, conservatively, eight a day,” he said.

JP sports the diapers when he’s getting ready to hop in the truck and head off to work with Massey, who is a contractor by trade.

Story continues below advertisement

“We take him on drives, we take him to work, we take him to clients.”

Massey takes JP to the job site in a truck that is fully equipped with his own little bed of hay and snacks on the passenger floor.

He admits he’s gotten some odd looks driving around with JP by his side. Pictures of the duo posted to social media have gone viral.

One of Massey’s clients, Helen Bousquet, said she isn’t surprised the two have become local celebrities.

“He is just too cute, just too cute for words — and in his diapers no less,” said Bousquet.

At only two months old, Massey said JP’s messes are manageable but the family will slowly transition him back to the barn as he becomes full-grown.

“He can visit us inside when he gets older and bigger and still put a diaper on him but he can’t come in the house as is.”

More on Canada
AnimalsPetsGoatBaby Goatherveyhervey nbpet goat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers