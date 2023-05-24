N.B. family welcomes baby goat who ‘acts like a dog’ into their home

Send this page to someone via email

A baby goat in New Brunswick may have been born in a barn, but little JP isn’t being raised like a typical kid.

“He was sick in his first week of birth and so we brought him inside and we had to feed him every day, every hour,” said his owner Richard Massey, who lives in Hervey, N.B.

After he nursed the little guy back to health, JP became part of the family.

“He is a pet, actually, so he is a house pet,” Massey said. “He acts like a dog in our house.”

JP even snuggles up, covered up, sleeping in Massey and his wife’s bed every night.

“He does rotate between sleeping with my wife on her side and on my side back and forth because he can’t be alone,” said Massey.

Since JP is definitely not potty trained, Massey says he wears baby diapers when he’s inside their home.

“I think we go through, conservatively, eight a day,” he said.

JP sports the diapers when he’s getting ready to hop in the truck and head off to work with Massey, who is a contractor by trade.

“We take him on drives, we take him to work, we take him to clients.”

Massey takes JP to the job site in a truck that is fully equipped with his own little bed of hay and snacks on the passenger floor.

He admits he’s gotten some odd looks driving around with JP by his side. Pictures of the duo posted to social media have gone viral.

One of Massey’s clients, Helen Bousquet, said she isn’t surprised the two have become local celebrities.

“He is just too cute, just too cute for words — and in his diapers no less,” said Bousquet.

At only two months old, Massey said JP’s messes are manageable but the family will slowly transition him back to the barn as he becomes full-grown.

“He can visit us inside when he gets older and bigger and still put a diaper on him but he can’t come in the house as is.”