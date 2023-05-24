2 arrested after street-level robbery in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing robbery-related charges following an incident in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a reported street-level robbery in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets.

Police say the suspects and victim had left the area before officers arrived. However, officers learned there had been altercation between three people and one of them was cut with a knife.

Two suspects were identified and the victim was located a short time later. Police say the individual suffered a minor injury.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, an officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets and discovered that the two suspects were passengers in the vehicle.

Police say one man fled the vehicle and officers pursued him on foot and bicycle for a short distance. Officers drew their stun guns and the suspect surrendered without incident.

The second man was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop.

Two Peterborough men, ages 19 and 26, were each charged with robbery with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order (for the 19-year-old, to keep the peace and be of good behaviour; the 26-year-old is accused of breaching an order to not possess any weapon).

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.