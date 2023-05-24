Feds gave $13M to tourism businesses in Waterloo Region, Guelph and beyond over last 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says 190 businesses in Waterloo Region and Guelph as well as Huron and Perth counties have received over $13 million from the Tourism Relief Fund over the past two years.

They are highlighting the grants as part of Economic Development Week while noting that they have doled out $140 million across Ontario over the same timeframe.

“It’s time for Canada’s tourism sector to push past reviving all the way to thriving,” Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault stated.

“Our government’s investments in tourism over the last three years focused on sustaining and rebuilding the tourism ecosystem, promoting what we have and designing for the future.”

The Tourism Relief Fund was created to help businesses and organizations in the field create or enhance experiences and products to attract more local and international tourists.

Among the lengthy list of local organizations that received a boost is the Guelph Black Heritage Society, which was given “$45,000 to develop and produce accessible educational resources and promote its Heritage Hall as a culturally and historically significant, inclusive and dynamic tourist destination,” according to a release.

“There is an absence and erasure of Black history and heritage in Guelph, Wellington County and across the country,” Guelph Black Heritage Society president Denise Francis said.

“With the help of the Tourism Relief Fund investment, the Guelph Black Heritage Society has been able to change this narrative and create resources which amplify the voices and share the stories and triumphs of the local Black community.”

Woolwich and the St. Jacobs Business Improvement Area have received more than $100,00 from the feds to help create outdoor activities to draw tourists to the area during the winter months.

Eat Local Huron was also provided with $70,000 from the Regional Tourism Organization 4 Inc. (RTO4), which was used to host five farm crawls across Huron County.

“The Farm Crawl project has helped to position Eat Local Huron as a connection between visitors to our County and the robust local food culture we are helping to build, maintain and highlight,” Eat Local Huron’s Katrina McQuail said.