Share

Traffic

Sinkhole big enough to swallow a car opens in southeast Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Massive sinkhole opens up in southeast Calgary'
Massive sinkhole opens up in southeast Calgary
A giant sinkhole has opened in Calgary’s southeast, causing some issues for drivers.
Tuesday afternoon a sinkhole big enough to swallow a car opened in southeast Calgary.

People in the neighbourhood of Cranston told Global News the sinkhole came out of nowhere and caught a lot of people by surprise.

People in the area said that it is something you see in movies and on the news but not in Calgary.

The City of Calgary has put up barriers and safety measures around the sinkhole but the city is still asking people to avoid the area and if you are in the area to use caution.

Calgary Traffic, Sinkhole, Road Repair, Cranston, Calgary sinkhole, Cranston Sinkhole, Cranston Traffic, Calgary road repair, Cranston road repair, Southeast Calgary road repair, southeast calgary sinkhole
