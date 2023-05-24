Sinkhole big enough to swallow a car opens in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday afternoon a sinkhole big enough to swallow a car opened in southeast Calgary.

People in the neighbourhood of Cranston told Global News the sinkhole came out of nowhere and caught a lot of people by surprise.

People in the area said that it is something you see in movies and on the news but not in Calgary.

The City of Calgary has put up barriers and safety measures around the sinkhole but the city is still asking people to avoid the area and if you are in the area to use caution.