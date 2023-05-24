Menu

Environment

Be aware of smoke risk near Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 11:32 am
The Brady Road Landfill as seen in this 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
The Brady Road Landfill as seen in this 2022 file photo. Randall Paull/Global News
Residents living near the Brady Road landfill may experience smoke in the area for some of the day.

The city of Winnipeg says fire crews responded to a fire at the landfill just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters found three compost piles ablaze.

The piles are approximately 90 metres long, 12 metres wide and four metres high.

Compost fires can burn for long periods of time and are usually dealt with by landfill employees, the city said. Soil is typically poured on the piles to smother the flames.

Crews battled the smoulder for seven hours using multiple techniques, all of which proved ineffective, while high winds pushed smoke toward the city.

Firefighters left the scene while employees continued to work to smother the fire, but smoke will continue to be an issue until the fires are fully extinguished, the city said.

Firefighters will return if the flames worsen or spread. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No one was hurt.

Click to play video: 'Body of 33-year-old woman found at Brady Road landfill, Winnipeg police say'
Body of 33-year-old woman found at Brady Road landfill, Winnipeg police say
