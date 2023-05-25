Throwback Thursday: M|A|R|R|S and Pump Up the Volume (1987)

M|A|R|R|S has just the one single but it was a monster. First, it was considered to be a major development in the history of British house. Second, it showed how the deconstruction and reconstruction of songs could result in something completely new and different. (By the way, the name is derived from the people who worked on the song: Martyn Young, Alex Ayuli, Rudy Tambala, Russell Smith, and Steven Young.)

At least 24 old songs were sampled for the standard single mix Pump Up the Volume (more samples appear in the various remixes):