Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: M|A|R|R|S and Pump Up the Volume (1987)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 25, 2023 9:00 am
Throwback Thursday: M|A|R|R|S and Pump Up the Volume (1987) - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

M|A|R|R|S has just the one single but it was a monster. First, it was considered to be a major development in the history of British house. Second, it showed how the deconstruction and reconstruction of songs could result in something completely new and different. (By the way, the name is derived from the people who worked on the song: Martyn Young, Alex Ayuli, Rudy Tambala, Russell Smith, and Steven Young.)

At least 24 old songs were sampled for the standard single mix Pump Up the Volume (more samples appear in the various remixes):

  1. Trouble Funk, Pump Me Up
  2. Bar-Kays, Holy Ghost
  3. Tom Brown, Funkin’ for Jamaica (NY)
  4. Eric B. and Rakim, I Know You Got Soul
  5. Criminal Element Orchestra, Put the Needle on the Record
  6. Fab 5 Freddy, Change le Beat
  7. James Brown, Super Bad
  8. Coldcut, Hit Me
  9. Beside, Change the Beat (Female Version)
  10. Jimmy Castor Bunch, It’s Just Begun
  11. Pleasure, Celebrate the Good Things
  12. Fred Wesley and the JB’s, More Peas
  13. Montana Sextet feat. Nadiyah, Who Needs Enemies (With a Friend Like You)
  14. Whistle, (Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’
  15. Graham Central Station, The Jam
  16. Grand Mixer DST and Jalaluddin Mansur Nuriddin, Mean Machine
  17. Pressure Drop, Drop the House (You’ll Never Be)
  18. Public Enemy, You’re Gonna Get Yours (My 98 Oldsmobile)
  19. Run-DM, Here We Go (Live at the Funhouse)
  20. Stock Aitken Waterman, Roadblock
  21. Dunya Yunis, Abu Zeluf
  22. Fred Wesley and the JB’s, Introduction to the JB’s
  23. The Soul Children feat. Jesse Jackson, I Don’t Know What This World is Coming To
  24. Afrika Bambaata and James Brown, Unity (Pt 3 – Nuclear Wildstyle)
Alan Crossthrowback thursdaySamplingBritish HouseMARRSOne Hit WonderPump Up the Volume
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers