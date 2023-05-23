Two men charged after suspected church arson in Grouard, Alta.

See more sharing options

Two men were charged after a suspected arson attack on a church in Grouard, Alta., a hamlet near High Prairie.

In a news release on Monday, High Prairie RCMP said officers helped emergency crews with a church fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mounties said a preliminary investigation indicates the incident was allegedly “suspicious in nature.”

Officers asked the public to provide footage and information about the incident on Monday.

On Tuesday, police charged two people in relation to the incident.

Kenneth Ferguson, 56, and Gerald Capot, both of High Prairie, were each charged with break and enter to commit theft as well as arson.

They were remanded after a judicial interim hearing until their next scheduled court appearance on May 29.

