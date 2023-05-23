After 3-year hiatus, Law Day returning to Penticton’s courthouse

Send this page to someone via email

After a three-year hiatus, Law Day is returning to Penticton’s courts.

On Wednesday, students from local middle and high schools will tour the courthouse and participate in some learning activities.

The one-day gathering will also be conducted partly in French. Members of Crown counsel, the local bar, judiciary and courthouse staff will host the gathering.

2:06 Keeping up the pressure to change law around wrongful deaths

Some students will also participate in a mock trial with a science fiction (Star Wars) twist: Did Luke Skywalker commit mass murder — 5,999 deaths — when he blew up the Death Star?

Court staff and local lawyers will also serve up a barbecue for the students. Organizers noted that the event is closed to the public.

Law Week is a national event held annually in spring to celebrate the signing of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Organizers say Law Week provides an opportunity for the profession to educate the public about the vital role that lawyers and the judiciary serve in guaranteeing an open, independent and unbiased judicial system.

They also said Law Week events are made possible through the efforts of hundreds of lawyers who donate thousands of hours of volunteer time across Canada.