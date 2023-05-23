Menu

Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass in B.C. reopened after vehicle incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:13 pm
A map showing the approximate location of a vehicle incident between Revelstoke and Golden that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior. View image in full screen
A map showing the approximate location of a vehicle incident between Revelstoke and Golden that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior. DriveBC
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior has been reopened after being temporarily closed due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened near Rogers Pass, around 1 p.m., with traffic between Revelstoke and Golden being affected.

No detours were available during the closure, though the highway was reopened around 4:30 p.m.

DriveBC says motorists should expect delays as traffic clears up.

TrafficBC InteriorHighway 1Trans-Canada HighwayRevelstokeGoldenRogers PassHighway 1 Closurevehicle incidentTrans Canada Highway Closure
