Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass in B.C. reopened after vehicle incident

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior has been reopened after being temporarily closed due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened near Rogers Pass, around 1 p.m., with traffic between Revelstoke and Golden being affected.

No detours were available during the closure, though the highway was reopened around 4:30 p.m.

DriveBC says motorists should expect delays as traffic clears up.