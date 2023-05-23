Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass in B.C. reopened after vehicle incident

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior has been reopened after being temporarily closed due to a vehicle incident.
According to DriveBC, the incident happened near Rogers Pass, around 1 p.m., with traffic between Revelstoke and Golden being affected.
No detours were available during the closure, though the highway was reopened around 4:30 p.m.
DriveBC says motorists should expect delays as traffic clears up.
