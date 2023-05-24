Puslinch introduces new drop-in roller-skating program

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Puslinch will be dusting off those four-wheeled shoes.

The township announced on Tuesday that a new drop-in roller-skating program is taking place at the Optimist Recreation Centre Rink on Brock Road.

The program was based on a recommendation by the township’s youth advisory committee.

In a news release, the program will provide an opportunity for individuals of all ages and skill levels to participate in a fun and engaging physical activity.

The program will operate at least three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sunday) between May 23 and Oct. 29 with additional drop-in times to be announced on the township’s Facebook and Twitter pages.