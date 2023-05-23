‘Well, I’ll be damned’: N.B. couple win $2M on lotto scratch ticket 

Send this page to someone via email

A retired couple, who is originally from Jamaica and now call New Brunswick home, is celebrating a $2-million lotto win.

Marlena and Ernest Williams of Dieppe, N.B., moved to the province four years ago to “enjoy everything the East Coast has to offer,” according to Atlantic Lottery.

Now, that retirement plan includes being millionaires.

View image in full screen Marlena and Ernest Williams of Dieppe, N.B. won the top prize on the $2 Million Extreme Scratch’N Win ticket. Atlantic Lottery/Twitter

“I scratch it, and I’m looking and I see the number two, and I scratch again and I still see ‘two’ and I thought it was like $2,000,” Marlena told Atlantic Lottery.

“Then I kept scratching and I asked Ernest three or four times if this was for real, and he goes, ‘Well, I’ll be damned.’”

The Williamses will be using their winnings to help family and do a bit of travelling; Their bucket list includes Vietnam and Panama.

They’d also like to make more trips to Jamaica to spend time with family, whom they haven’t seen since the pandemic, according to Atlantic Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased from Trinity Superstore in Moncton, which will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.