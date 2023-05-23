Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Donald Trump warned to obey court rules as criminal trial date set

By Karen Freifeld and Luc Cohen Reuters
Posted May 23, 2023 4:13 pm
Click to play video: '‘He’s upset’: Trump’s lawyers speak about his frustration with criminal case'
‘He’s upset’: Trump’s lawyers speak about his frustration with criminal case
WATCH ABOVE: ‘He's upset': Trump's lawyers speak about his frustration with criminal case – Apr 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024, over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, a judge said on Tuesday.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court announced the date during a hearing in which the former U.S. president appeared remotely from Florida.

That means Trump will be going on trial during the heart of the 2024 presidential nominating primaries, when he and his rivals to be the Republican candidate will be crisscrossing the country to drum up support among the party faithful.

Trump is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce on Wednesday that he is seeking the nomination, two sources told Reuters.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

Story continues below advertisement

The primary purpose of Tuesday’s hearing was for Merchan to officially advise Trump of an order restricting him from disclosing certain evidence to third parties, including news outlets and on social media. At the start of the hearing, Merchan asked Trump if he had a copy of the order.

“Yes I do,” said Trump, wearing a striped red tie and blue suit and sitting next to his lawyer Todd Blanche in front of U.S. flags. The two were shown on at least four screens in Merchan’s courtroom.

Click to play video: 'Donald Trump arraignment: What are the next steps in historic criminal case?'
Donald Trump arraignment: What are the next steps in historic criminal case?

The restrictions on Trump concern grand jury minutes, witness statements, and other materials that prosecutors are required to turn over to the defense to prepare for trial.

Trending Now

Prosecutors have said the order was needed because of Trump’s history of attacks on social media, and the risk that witnesses might be harassed.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump would remain free to speak about most evidence in the case which comes from the defense, the judge said at a hearing earlier this month.
— Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Writing by Noeleen Walder; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

More on World
Donald TrumpDonald Trump newsStormy DanielsTrump 2024Trump ChargesTrump trial2024 Presidential Electiontrump grand juryWhite House 2024Trump criminal trialTrump hush money trialTrump trial 2024
© 2023 Thomson Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers