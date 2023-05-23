Menu

Heavy rain in forecast for Shuswap, Columbia regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 3:17 pm
A map showing a weather alert for heavy rain (in grey) in British Columbia. The area in red is for a rainfall warning, where 50 to 75 mm is expected. View image in full screen
A map showing a weather alert for heavy rain (in grey) in British Columbia. The area in red is for a rainfall warning, where 50 to 75 mm is expected. Environment Canada
More rain is in the forecast for the Shuswap and Columbia regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In a special weather statement issued Tuesday morning, Environment Canada says a significant and slow-moving, low-pressure system over central Alberta will bring rain into British Columbia.

“Rain, at times heavy, will continue through tonight,” said the national weather agency, adding that 30 to 50 mm of rain is possible near the mountains, particularly east-facing slopes.

The weather alert also stretches north into the Cariboo, just past Prince George, and includes the central Rocky Mountains.

For Salmon Arm and Revelstoke, Tuesday’s forecast is cloudy with periods of rain, with 5 to 10 mm expected, and temperatures reaching 15 C before falling overnight to 7 or 8 C.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers. The mercury is projected to hit 18 to 21 C before falling to 8 or 9 C overnight.

Elsewhere, it’ll be cloudy and rainy in the North Okanagan on Tuesday, with 5-10 mm expected before the skies partially clear in the evening. High: 15 C. Low: 7 C.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers. High: 18 C. Low: 9 C.

In the Central Okanagan, clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected for Tuesday, along with a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 21 C and a low of 9 C.

And in the South Okanagan, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High: 18 C. Low: 7 C.

Like the Central Okanagan, Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C and a low of 9 C.

