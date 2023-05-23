‘Alive and well’: Kitten reportedly thrown from car in Burlington recovering after leg amputation

Send this page to someone via email

The kitten who was reportedly thrown from a vehicle along Highway 403 in Burlington on Friday is “alive and well,” and is recovering from a leg amputation surgery, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News on Friday that witnesses reported seeing the kitten “thrown from a vehicle, flying through the air” on the eastbound side of Highway 403 around Waterdown Road.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m., Schmidt said.

“Officers reported to that area, were able to actually locate the kitten in the grass just off the highway,” he said.

According to Schmidt, the kitten was taken to veterinary office with “pretty significant injuries.”

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, OPP Const. Tamara Beckers said the kitten is “alive and well.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Beckers, the cat broke one of its legs in two places as a result of the incident.

“The doctor here at the vet clinic decided that the best course of action would be to actually amputate her right leg,” Beckers said. “So, on Saturday afternoon, she had that surgery — and as you can see — it was a great success.”

Update: The kitten that suffered serious injuries on Friday is doing well. Thanks to the veterinary office, there will be no bill for care.

1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/Fx4xCqXfhN — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 23, 2023

Police said the cat also had an eye infection and is receiving treatment.

“She is being well taken care of and is on the road to recovery here,” Beckers said. “I know a lot of you were invested in her and what was going on with her and her current situation. As you can see, she’s resting comfortably here (and) she’s getting the best care possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beckers said the kitten is likely to remain at the veterinary hospital recovering for some time.

According to police, there are “no leads” on potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca