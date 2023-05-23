3 Guelph teens face weapons charges after fake handgun seized

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police seized a fake handgun on Friday and say three teenagers are now facing weapons charges.

Police said officers were told about an individual possibly in possession of a weapon shortly before 3 p.m. at a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

They found three teens standing together. One of them reportedly handed a black bag to another individual and the three walked away in separate directions.

Investigators said all three boys were stopped and a search of the bag led to officers finding a replica Glock firearm.

Two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, all from Guelph, have been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching court orders.

All of the accused have been released with court dates scheduled in the summer.