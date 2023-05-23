Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 Guelph teens face weapons charges after fake handgun seized

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 11:03 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police seized a fake handgun on Friday and say three teenagers are now facing weapons charges.

Police said officers were told about an individual possibly in possession of a weapon shortly before 3 p.m. at a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

They found three teens standing together. One of them reportedly handed a black bag to another individual and the three walked away in separate directions.

Investigators said all three boys were stopped and a search of the bag led to officers finding a replica Glock firearm.

Trending Now

Two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, all from Guelph, have been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching court orders.

All of the accused have been released with court dates scheduled in the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeweapons chargesReplica HandgunGuelph teens weaponGuelph weapons
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers