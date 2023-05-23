Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

All wildfire evacuation orders lifted for northeastern B.C. as rain continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 10:59 am
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger. The Peace River Regional District has cancelled orders issued last week affecting properties threatened by the Stoddart Creek fire northeast of Fort St. John. Smoke is shown as the Stoddart Creek wildfire burns in British Columbia in this May 14, 2023, handout image taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger. The Peace River Regional District has cancelled orders issued last week affecting properties threatened by the Stoddart Creek fire northeast of Fort St. John. Smoke is shown as the Stoddart Creek wildfire burns in British Columbia in this May 14, 2023, handout image taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.

The Peace River Regional District cancelled orders issued last week affecting properties threatened by the Stoddart Creek fire northeast of Fort St. John.

Click to play video: 'Fort St. John evacuation order lifted as Stoddart Creek wildfire continues'
Fort St. John evacuation order lifted as Stoddart Creek wildfire continues

Officials made the announcement Monday evening, as they also lifted an evacuation order covering properties around the estimated 13,000-square-kilometre Donnie Creek fire southeast of Fort Nelson.

Story continues below advertisement

Evacuation alerts still cover more than 500 properties in northeastern B.C., but rainfall warnings are now posted for a large part of that region and Environment Canada says up to 100 millimetres is expected to fall before the system eases.

The River Forecast Centre has posted flood watches for much of east-central B.C., from the Peace River area to the Kootenay, Boundary and Okanagan areas.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Evacuation alert rescinded for 20,000 Fort St. John residents'
Evacuation alert rescinded for 20,000 Fort St. John residents

It says extremely warm conditions over the last week have speeded snowmelt, swelling rivers and leaving them vulnerable to added rainfall and the potential for flooding or debris flows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

More on BC
More on Canada
BC WildfireDisasterPrairiesFort St. JohnFort NelsonPeace River Regional DistrictRainfall WarningsDonnie Creek fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers