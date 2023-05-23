SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Alberta wildfires: Wildfire concerns ease, NuVista Energy Ltd. restarts oil production

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 9:10 am
‘I hope she pours and pours and pours’: Rain helps douse Alberta wildfires
Widespread rain is finally bringing relief to Alberta communities ravaged by wildfires. Neetu Garcha reports on the optimism among evacuees eager to return home, and the RCMP's warning about how some people are hindering firefighting efforts.
NuVista Energy Ltd. says it was able to restart most of its operations over the weekend as more favourable winds and weather helped ease the wildfire situation near its operations in Alberta.

Light rain and cooler temperatures slowed down wildfire activity in Alberta over the long weekend and more rain is in the forecast.

NuVista says it “shut in” operations at several of its fields on May 5 as a precautionary measure due to the fires.

However, the company says daily production has returned to about 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from an average about 35,000 from May 5 to 22.

If the rain and favourable winds occur as predicted, NuVista says it expects to return to full production of about 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or more as soon as the situation stabilizes fully.

The company says it is not aware of any material damage to any company or third-party assets and infrastructure in the area.

