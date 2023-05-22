Global News Hour at 6 Calgary: May 22

The air quality was improving and the skies opened up with thunderstorms in Calgary on the same day provincial officials announced a record amount of wildfires in the province. The Calgary Stampeders delayed their first preseason game because of the smoky skies. And with one week to go before Albertans head to the polls, political parties are getting ready for the home stretch of the campaign trail.
