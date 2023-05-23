Menu

Politics

Inquiry or no inquiry? David Johnston to give foreign interference recommendation

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 7:00 am
Canadians will find out Tuesday if there should be a public inquiry into foreign interference when special rapporteur David Johnston presents his recommendation on the issue.

Johnston’s recommendation on a potential inquiry is set to come as part of an initial report about how the government should proceed with the allegations of interference. The former governor general is scheduled to give a news conference at noon on Tuesday upon releasing the report publicly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will follow Johnston’s recommendations.

The prime minister has been under pressure for months from opposition leaders to hold a public inquiry amid mounting allegations of foreign meddling in Canadian society, including recent elections.

Click to play video: 'Will there be a public inquiry into foreign interference? Politicos weigh in'
Will there be a public inquiry into foreign interference? Politicos weigh in

Those allegations, detailed in reports from Global News and the Globe and Mail, have put increased scrutiny on the government to explain when it was made aware of foreign threats and attempted meddling, and what the Liberals have done to prevent it in the future.

Experts have said a public inquiry would allow for a detailed, transparent conversation about what kind of threat Canada is actually facing, and allow the Liberals to demonstrate they are taking the issue seriously.

Trudeau tapped Johnston in March to lead an investigation into the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada, and to issue recommendations on further steps the government should take.

Johnston was also tasked with deciding the best forum in which to study the issue, which could include a public inquiry.

A series of further investigations into foreign interference are underway within Parliament and Canada’s national security agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

