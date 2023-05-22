BC Ferries website, app, phone system down on busy holiday Monday

Send this page to someone via email

As British Columbians head home on a busy holiday Monday, it will be harder for travellers to check on the ferry situation.

The BC Ferries website, app and phone system have been down all morning, meaning those travelling on ferries Monday cannot check on schedules, routes or sailing conditions.

BC Ferries staff have been active on Twitter and said staff are aware of the issue and are trying to implement a fix as soon as possible.

Deborah Marshall, the executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries, would not go on camera Monday but told Global News over the phone that the website will be back “shortly” but did not give an update on the timeline.

“Our IT team is working very diligently to get the system back up and running,” she said. “We certainly apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

This news follows staffing issues that impacted some sailings over the long weekend.

On Saturday, all afternoon Queen of Capilano sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island were cancelled due to staffing issues.

BC Ferries said it has sourced a 40-person and 12-person foot passenger-only water taxi to provide service for the route.

Global News spoke to new CEO Nicolas Jimenez last week and he said BC Ferries is keenly aware there have been many service disruptions in the past few years.

“We have decided we have to do better this summer,” he told Global News.

“We’ve taken advantage of these reciprocal arrangements with other countries to bring in technical, licensed officers. We changed our hiring model entirely.”

He did not mention the website specifically.