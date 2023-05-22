Menu

Video link
Headline link
Remparts rally to edge Mooseheads 5-4, win final series

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2023 12:38 pm
The Quebec Remparts are going to the Memorial Cup as Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions.

The visiting Remparts pulled off a late comeback on Sunday to beat the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 to win the best-of-seven QMJHL Championship Series in six games.

The Mooseheads were leading 4-3 with under three minutes left in the third period when Kassim Gaudet tied the game at 17:52 with an unassisted marker.

Then, with 59 seconds left in the third, Gaudet set up Pier-Olivier Roy for the winning goal.

Evan Nause, James Malatesta and Zachary Bolduc also scored for the Remparts, who trailed 3-1 with five minutes left in the second period. Theo Rochette chipped in with two assists.

Jack Martin. Alexandre Doucet, Josh Lawrence and Zachary L’Heureux scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 36-25. Jordan Dumais had three assists for Halifax.

The Remparts went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Mooseheads were 0-for-1.

The Remparts will play the host Kamloops Blazers on Friday in the opening game of the four-team Memorial Cup championship in Kamloops, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.

