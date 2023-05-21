Investigation launched after body found in Glen Elm Trailer Court

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has been opened by police and the Saskatchewan coroners service following the discovery of an adult body in east Regina.

Just before 1 p.m. On Saturday, May 20, Regina Police responded to a call at the Glen Elm Trailer court.

After securing the scene, additional police resources were called in, as well as the coroner.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there are no other details for release to the public,” RPS said.

Glen Elm Trailer Court has 150 lots for mobile homes.

Anyone with information that could assist police is encouraged to contact RPS or crime stoppers.