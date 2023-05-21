Mudslide closes stretch of Highway 3A near Olalla, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

With heavy amounts of rain hitting parts of the Okanagan Valley, another mudslide has come down prompting a highway closure in the south.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, DriveBC reported that Highway 3A is closed in both directions between Main Street and Stagecoach Road for six kilometres, due to a mudslide.

A Geo-technical assessment is in progress.

In the meantime, a detour is available through Highway 97 to Osoyoos, then north on Highway 3A.

This mudslide comes a week after a similar incident in Summerland, which reduced Highway 97 down to single lane alternating traffic until further notice.