MPI names Marnie Kacher as interim CEO

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has appointed Marnie Kacher as interim President and CEO.
Kacher previously served as MPI’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and has been with the crown corporation for 12 years.
“Effictively immediately, Mr. Eric Herbelin is no longer employed with Manitoba Public Insurance,” MPI Board of Directors Chair Ward Keith said in a statement Sunday.
Kacher will assume the role immediately.
“She is well respected by staff and stakeholders, and bring a welcome perspective on how MPI can continue to deliver value for the benefit of all Manitobans,” Keith said in the statement.
MPI’s Board of Directors will begin the recruitment process for a permanent President and CEO.
