Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

MPI names Marnie Kacher as interim CEO

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 5:31 pm
Manitoba Public Insurance building View image in full screen
Manitoba Public Insurance has appointed Marnie Kacher as interim President and CEO. Kacher will assume the role immediately. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has appointed Marnie Kacher as interim President and CEO.

Kacher previously served as MPI’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and has been with the crown corporation for 12 years.

“Effictively immediately, Mr. Eric Herbelin is no longer employed with Manitoba Public Insurance,” MPI Board of Directors Chair Ward Keith said in a statement Sunday.

Kacher will assume the role immediately.

Trending Now

“She is well respected by staff and stakeholders, and bring a welcome perspective on how MPI can continue to deliver value for the benefit of all Manitobans,” Keith said in the statement.

MPI’s Board of Directors will begin the recruitment process for a permanent President and CEO.

More on Lifestyle
Manitoba Public InsuranceMpiCar Insurancecrown corpherbelinkachermpi cep
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers