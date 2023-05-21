Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair returns after 4-year hiatus, protesters gather

Send this page to someone via email

The 75th Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is off to a jumping start Saturday as thousands attended the return of the popular event.

It is the first Cloverdale Rodeo since the pandemic began.

The Surrey, B.C., event is not without controversy as animal activists gathered outside, protesting the treatment of the animals. Around two dozen protesters were heard outside the event.

“We are just a group of concerned citizens from the Lower Mainland,” said Paul Fader, animal activist and protest organizer.

“We are here to express our opposition to the use of animals for entertainment at the Cloverdale Rodeo. These animals are subjected to unnecessary fear, pain, stress, discomfort and risk of injury.”

They argue that bull riding, saddle bronco riding and barrel racing are animal abuse, which is on full display for entertainment.

The rodeo issued a statement in response to animal abuse concerns.

“The Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association supports responsible and humane use of animals and believes that all animals utilized in entertainment, industry and sport should be afforded proper care, treatment and management,” staff said in an email.

“We also believe that all rodeo events and rodeo animal welfare practices in pro rodeos should be observed and viewed only on an animal-by-animal basis, not by the rodeo event(s).

“The Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association does not support animal rights philosophies that call for the end of all use and interaction with animals. Animal rights in its purest form, focuses on whether humans have the right to view and use animals as partners or resources.”

In 2007, the Cloverdale Rodeo Association agreed to remove four events from its roster, including calf roping and steer wrestling.

Concern over the welfare of animals is nothing new as the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) has campaigned for years for changes. VHS was unavailable for an interview Saturday.

“The VHS is opposed to rodeo because most rodeo events involve the use of fear, stress or pain to make animals perform,” VHS staff said on its website.

“There is also considerable risk of injury or death for the animals. These risks and the suffering the animals endure are especially unacceptable, given the unnecessary and frivolous nature of rodeo as public entertainment.”

This year, the BC SPCA is encouraging people to boycott the rodeo, as the organization said it does not support the infliction of pain or suffering of animals.

“When rodeo animals are made to perform, they face risks to their physical and psychological well-being,” SPCA staff said in a tweet.

In B.C., Vancouver, Port Moody and the District of North Vancouver have banned rodeos.