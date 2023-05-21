TTC employee injured after being ‘pinned’ by subway train at yard

See more sharing options

A man in his 70s has been injured after he was pinned by a subway train at a Toronto work yard, officials say.

Toronto fire Capt. Dan Viera told Global News a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employee had been pinned by a subway train at the agency’s Greenwood yard after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A subway train rolled back and trapped him, according to police.

The man was pinned against his lower body and reportedly extricated by firefighters and emergency crews. He was then put into the care of paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was conscious and alert but had serious injuries.

The TTC’s Greenwood yard is located at Greenwood and Felstead avenues.