Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TTC employee injured after being ‘pinned’ by subway train at yard

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 9:58 am
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man in his 70s has been injured after he was pinned by a subway train at a Toronto work yard, officials say.

Toronto fire Capt. Dan Viera told Global News a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employee had been pinned by a subway train at the agency’s Greenwood yard after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A subway train rolled back and trapped him, according to police.

The man was pinned against his lower body and reportedly extricated by firefighters and emergency crews. He was then put into the care of paramedics.

Trending Now

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was conscious and alert but had serious injuries.

The TTC’s Greenwood yard is located at Greenwood and Felstead avenues.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
Toronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto FireToronto Transit CommissionToronto SubwayGreenwood Avenuefelstead avenueTTC yard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers