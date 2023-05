B.C. weather: 22 new daily records as heat, sunshine continue

See more sharing options

A week-long trend of daily temperature records being set across B.C. continued on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, 22 areas recorded new daily maximum temperatures for May 19 as sunshine again soaked the province.

Leading the way was Lytton, where the mercury reached 34.0 C, eclipsing the town’s old mark of 32.2 C, set in 1928.

Cache Creek and Ashcroft were right behind at 33.8 C, easily surpassing their old mark of 31.0 set in 1993.

The trend could continue for Saturday. Ashcroft was both B.C.’s and the nation’s hot spot for the day, with a temperature of 33.6 C at 5 p.m.

Below are the communities that set daily maximum temperatures on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Cache Creek

New record: 33.8 C

Old record: 31.0 C, set in 1993

Clearwater

New record: 31.6 C

Old record: 31.5 C, set in 1993

Clinton

New record: 26.7 C

Old record: 25.5 C, set in 1993

Cranbrook

New record: 30.3 C

Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1956

Creston

New record: 29.2 C

Old record: 29.0 C, set in 1993

Kamloops

New record: 32.0 C

Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1961

Kelowna

New record: 33.1 C

Old record: 29.5 C, set in 1993

Lillooet

New record: 32.4 C

Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1928

Lytton

New record: 34.0 C

Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1928

Mackenzie

New record: 28.6 C

Old record: 27.9 C, set in 1993

Nakusp

New record: 29.4 C

Old record: 28.0 C, set in 1993

Nelson

New record: 30.4 C

Old record: 29.4 C set in 1956

Osoyoos

New record: 32.7 C

Old record: 31.4 C, set in 1993

Penticton

New record: 32.3 C

Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1925

Princeton

New record: 30.7 C

Old record: 30.2 C, set in 1993

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 27.0 C

Old record: 25.5 C, set in 1978

Sechelt

New record: 24.5 C

Old record: 24.0 C, set in 1994

Sparwood

New record: 27.6 C

Old record: 25.9 C, set in 2006

Summerland

New record: 30.6 C

Old record: 29.0 C, set in 1993

Vernon

New record: 31.7 C

Old record: 29.2 C, set in 2004

Whistler

New record: 27.9 C

Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1963

Yoho National Park

New record: 25.0 C

Old record: 23.7 C, set in 1993