Naramata May Day celebration reaches century mark

The Naramata May Day festival this long weekend celebrates the 100th anniversary of bringing the townsfolk together in an event almost as old as the community itself.

Started in 1923, the festival heralds the approach of summer with a variety of family-oriented events including the highlight May Pole Dance at Manitou Park.

According to Val Taylor, vice president of the Naramata Heritage Museum Society and planning committee member, it’s all about keeping it simple.

“I think the May Day tradition in Naramata has staying power because it continues to be this kind of nostalgic embodiment of small-town celebration. An excuse to come together,” she said.

“The colour and old-timey games and the cluster of community volunteers, I think it’s a really nice visual representation of small town and that’s Naramata today in a nutshell.”

This year, instead of all the events taking place on the holiday Monday, organizers have spread festivities over several days.

The fun began Friday afternoon (May 19) with the soapbox derby races in the carts designed and built by Grade 5 pupils of Naramata Elementary School.

Later that night, the former Queen’s Ball, now the May Day Family Dance, took place at the school.

Sunday is an open house at the Naramata Museum from 1 to 4 p.m., which will pay homage to the last 100 years of the event with photos and memorabilia followed by the main day activities on Monday.

Among those attending this year will be May Day past royalty including the 1970 queen, Wanda Berry (nee Pye) who reigned with princesses Cathy Rickett and Deb Osborne.

View image in full screen Races in the 1956 soapbox derby event that has long been a part of the May Day celebrations in Naramta. Photo courtesy Naramata Heritage Museum

“I was the ripe old age of 12. It was fun but a little nerve-racking, being 12 years old and standing in front of the whole community was a little tricky,” recalled Berry, who still lives in Naramata with her husband, Mark.

“You just showed up and stood at the front of the classroom with a number and the other students voted for who they wanted.

“It was not like it is today, thank goodness. Now they’re ambassadors and there’s a whole program around building self-esteem.”

That was also the first year one of the fathers donated his horse and buggy to transport the royalty.

“So Bud Gawne kindly put on his top hat and tails on his son Geoff and away we went,” said Berry.

While the Naramata celebration is one of B.C.’s oldest May Day events, the community joins about a half-dozen other places in the province to reach the century mark.

That includes New Westminster, which has celebrated May Day for over 150 years.

Monday’s main day activities in Naramata get underway at 10:30 a.m., with the May Day Parade to Manitou Park.

That will be followed by the festival of activities including the May Pole Dance by Naramata Elementary students and adults.

Also planned in conjunction with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are a decorated bike contest, traditional races (sack, silver spoon and three-legged) as well as a tug-of-war.

Members of the Old Age Pensioners will be onsite serving up barbecue and a celebratory cake.