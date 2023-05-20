Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drag story time at Canadian Museum for Human Rights “more important than ever,” organizers say

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 6:21 pm
Drag queens read from books with LGBTQ+ themes. View image in full screen
Drag queens read from books with LGBTQ+ themes. Katherine Dornian / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a colorful morning at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as kids were treated to story time with three drag queens.

The books are from the museum’s collection, and all feature queer themes. Honey Dillia, one of the performers, says it’s a great way of helping kids learn about different genders, sexualities, and gender expressions.

“There are queer kids out there who maybe haven’t told anyone that,” says Dillia. “And just seeing the representation is really good, to let them know they’re not alone.”

Organizer Haiden Werboweski, who co-chairs the Rainbow Equity Council at the museum, says having the queens perform there just made sense.

“Drag has always been at the forefront of queer movements. If you think back even to the Stonewall Riots in New York in the ‘60s, that was led and made incredible by drag queens,” says Werboweski. “Because they are so integral to LGBT history, we wanted to make sure we’re including them in our story here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Werboweski says it’s now more important than ever to hold events like this. Over the past few months, laws restricting transgender rights have swept across the United States. Close to home, there are calls to ban books with queer themes in Brandon School Division.

“When we see attacks on the queer community, on the trans community, we know it’s more important than ever to stand up and show our support for folks,” says Werboweski.

Trending Now

Honey Dillia says she does her best to counter hate by being the bigger person and teaching acceptance, especially to children.

“The only way forward is with love and openness,” she says.

Click to play video: 'Call to remove LGBTQ2, sex education books from Brandon schools met with approval, outrage'
Call to remove LGBTQ2, sex education books from Brandon schools met with approval, outrage
LGBTQLGBTCanadian Museum for Human RightsCMHRdragdrag queensDrag story timelgbtq+ books
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers