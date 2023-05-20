Drag story time at Canadian Museum for Human Rights “more important than ever,” organizers say

Send this page to someone via email

It was a colorful morning at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as kids were treated to story time with three drag queens.

The books are from the museum’s collection, and all feature queer themes. Honey Dillia, one of the performers, says it’s a great way of helping kids learn about different genders, sexualities, and gender expressions.

“There are queer kids out there who maybe haven’t told anyone that,” says Dillia. “And just seeing the representation is really good, to let them know they’re not alone.”

Organizer Haiden Werboweski, who co-chairs the Rainbow Equity Council at the museum, says having the queens perform there just made sense.

“Drag has always been at the forefront of queer movements. If you think back even to the Stonewall Riots in New York in the ‘60s, that was led and made incredible by drag queens,” says Werboweski. “Because they are so integral to LGBT history, we wanted to make sure we’re including them in our story here.”

Werboweski says it’s now more important than ever to hold events like this. Over the past few months, laws restricting transgender rights have swept across the United States. Close to home, there are calls to ban books with queer themes in Brandon School Division.

“When we see attacks on the queer community, on the trans community, we know it’s more important than ever to stand up and show our support for folks,” says Werboweski.

Honey Dillia says she does her best to counter hate by being the bigger person and teaching acceptance, especially to children.

“The only way forward is with love and openness,” she says.