RCMP in North Okanagan conducting backcountry patrols during long weekend

Police in the North Okanagan say they’ll be patrolling the great outdoors and local recreation sites this May long weekend.

The patrols, say Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, are part of its enhanced seasonal policing initiative.

Officers will be conducting education and enforcement activities in B.C. recreation campsites.

“The North Okanagan is home to some great backcountry areas,” said Sgt. Justin Thiessen.

“We want everyone to take advantage of what this beautiful area has to offer. Our goal is to ensure that everyone is using these areas in a safe and responsible manner.”

Enjoying the beautiful outdoors this May long weekend?

CO’s across BC will be out and about as well, to help ensure public safety. Remember to #KnowBeforeYouGo and stay safe out there.

Reports can be made to the #RAPP line. #BCCOS #OnPatrol #RecreateResponsibly #MayLongWeekend pic.twitter.com/5sCfzFzgNv — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 20, 2023

Items police will be checking include off-road vehicle use, impaired driving plus responsible camping and campfires.

“In previous years, these patrols have resulted in multiple impaired driving charges, charges under the Off-Road Vehicle Act, and even evictions from campsites,” said the RCMP.

If you observe unsafe behaviour, including impaired driving, you’re asked to report it to your local RCMP detachment.

“Police want to remind residents that intoxicating substances and off-road vehicles do not mix,” said Thiessen.

“Impaired operation of off-road vehicles is as dangerous and can have fatal consequences. It also carries the same punishments under the Criminal Code. Whether it’s dirtbikes, ATVs, or watercraft, if you’re going to drink or consume intoxicating substances, please make the responsible decision and do not drive.”