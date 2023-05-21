Menu

Sports

New beach volleyball court opens at London International Airport

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 21, 2023 7:09 am
One week after opening its community pickleball court, the London International Airport has announced another recreational option for Londoners.

The airport’s new beach volleyball court will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It’s located north of the airport on Hurricane Road.

“We are very excited to launch our community beach volleyball court this summer,” said Scott McFadzean, the president and CEO of the airport. “Our operations team had a great idea to turn the hockey rink area into a beach facility in order to enjoy year-round recreational activities at the airport.”

Visitors are asked to bring their own equipment.

Free parking is available along the fence in front of the Airside Operations Center, east of the court. The airport asks visitors to not park on Spitfire Road.

