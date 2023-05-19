Menu

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 8:00 pm
A photo of San Josef Bay, located in Cape Scott Provincial Park on the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island in B.C. View image in full screen
A photo of San Josef Bay, located in Cape Scott Provincial Park on the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island in B.C. Shutterstock
Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘Asian Comedy Takeover’ aims to celebrate heritage with laughs in Vancouver

May is Asian Heritage Month, and in Vancouver, one of the ways it’s being celebrated is with laughs.

Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre is hosting a one-night show tonight with an all-Asian lineup, dubbed Asian Takeover.

“It means for this one show we have Asian comedians taking over the stage — that’s all we mean, we don’t mean anything bigger like we’re taking over the world,” comedian and writer Julie Kim told Global News.

B.C. beach named one of 50 best in the world

Looking for a unique beach to visit? One that won’t cost an arm and leg to get to?

More on World

This week, a list titled The World’s 50 Best Beaches was released, and on the roster: a rugged, remote B.C. beach, where a short hike is needed to access it.

Along with stunning settings in Australia, Hawaii and the Cook Islands, San Josef Bay, an untouched piece of nature at the northern end of Vancouver Island, was ranked 36th.

‘The voices of kids’: Abbotsford teen applauded for podcast on flood impacts on youth

An Abbotsford teen is being lauded for her efforts to document the impact of 2021’s catastrophic flooding on children and youth in the community.

Anna Konrad initially started the Kids Talk About the Abbotsford Flood podcast as a school project, with the goal of raising awareness about the natural disaster and encouraging grown-ups to “listen to the voices of the kids and people who weren’t heard as much through retellings of the stories.”

“I wanted government officials to listen to that and keep it top of their mind,” the 14-year-old told Global News.

Have you forgotten a fortune? B.C. team wants to return millions to rightful owners

In an era inundated with scams involving mysterious princes or easy fortunes — if you just hand over a few bucks in advance — you’re probably right to be wary of anyone offering free money.

But Sherry MacLennan and Lindsey Moore really might have some cash for you, British Columbians. Maybe even millions.

The pair are part of a team of six running BC Unclaimed, recently rebranded from the BC Unclaimed Property Society.

Over the last 20 years, the organization has operated under a government mandate to reunite British Columbians with funds abandoned or forgotten in old bank accounts, with government departments or in the form of unclaimed court payments.

Beloved Loaves and Fishes Food Bank in Nanaimo gets boost from B.C. government

The head of a Vancouver Island food bank says the problem it’s been grappling with in recent years isn’t scarcity — it’s abundance.

Peter Sinclair, executive director of the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank in Nanaimo, B.C., said the group needs more space to deal with the volume of donations it receives, as it works to meet a “dramatic increase” in demand for its services.

It is, however, the preferred problem for an organization that distributes food to those in need all over the island, much of it recovered from retailers who would otherwise dispose of it.

good newsFeel-good FridayGlobal BC good newsGood news stories BCGood news of the weekGood news this weekGood news newsletter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

