Semi slams into RCMP unit during southern Alta. highway traffic stop, officer relatively unscathed

An RCMP officer suffered only minor, shrapnel-related injuries after his cruiser was struck at highway speeds during a Friday afternoon traffic stop on Highway 2.

RCMP officials say the officer had stopped a minivan along the shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway at around 12:15 p.m., at a spot just north of the town of Stavely.

The RCMP member was standing outside of his vehicle when a northbound semi tractor trailer collided with the unmanned, marked police car with its emergency lights activated.

The officer suffered minor injuries from the flying debris from the crash. The RCMP vehicle received significant damage from the collision.

The minivan driver was not injured but the minivan was damaged.

There have been no reports of injury to the driver of the semi.

Officials say the investigation into the collision is underway.

Stavely is located approximately 80 kilometres south of Calgary.

View image in full screen A damaged minivan and a scattered debris after a semi struck an RCMP unit during a May 19 traffic stop on Highway 2 near Stavely, Alta. (supplied: RCMP).