Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Victim of fatal shooting, car crash in northeast Calgary identified, charges laid

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 6:53 pm
A Calgary man is facing multiple charges after one man was shot and another was rushed to hospital on May 18. View image in full screen
A Calgary man is facing multiple charges after one man was shot and another was rushed to hospital on May 18.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The victim of a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary Thursday has been identified as Graeme Lee McColm, 41.

An autopsy confirming his identity was completed Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

McColm was found during series of events on May 18 involving at least one other victim. Charges have been laid against a Calgary man.

Calgary police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 5:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of 23 Street N.E. Upon arrival, police said they located one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. As of Friday, police said, he remained in hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after the shooting, police officers responded to two vehicle collisions believed to be related to the shooting.

One crash occurred in the 2700 block of 23 Street N.E. When police arrived, they said they located one man who appeared to have a gunshot wound. He, McColm, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

The second collision occurred near the intersection of 26 Street N.E. and Sunridge Boulevard N.E. Responding officers took one man into custody.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate shooting in Cornerstone'
Calgary police investigate shooting in Cornerstone

Police have charged 26-year-old Tyler James Redden of Calgary, with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Investigators say they are still gathering evidence and information and ask that anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area contact police.

Advertisement
More on Canada
ShootingCalgary PoliceCalgaryNortheastChief Medical ExaminerGraeme Lee McColmTyler James Redden
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers