Victim of fatal shooting, car crash in northeast Calgary identified, charges laid

The victim of a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary Thursday has been identified as Graeme Lee McColm, 41.

An autopsy confirming his identity was completed Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

McColm was found during series of events on May 18 involving at least one other victim. Charges have been laid against a Calgary man.

Calgary police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 5:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of 23 Street N.E. Upon arrival, police said they located one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. As of Friday, police said, he remained in hospital in stable condition.

🔵UPDATE: The victim of the fatal shooting that occurred yesterday, Thursday, May 18, 2023, has now been identified, & charges have been laid against a Calgary man. Investigators continue to collect evidence & information. Information?

Shortly after the shooting, police officers responded to two vehicle collisions believed to be related to the shooting.

One crash occurred in the 2700 block of 23 Street N.E. When police arrived, they said they located one man who appeared to have a gunshot wound. He, McColm, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second collision occurred near the intersection of 26 Street N.E. and Sunridge Boulevard N.E. Responding officers took one man into custody.

Police have charged 26-year-old Tyler James Redden of Calgary, with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Investigators say they are still gathering evidence and information and ask that anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area contact police.