Niagara constable charged in probe tied to collection of unused pharmaceuticals in Lincoln

A Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) constable, suspended amid allegations she was reportedly collecting unwanted pharmaceutical drugs from a retirement community, is facing a pair charges in connection with the occurrence.

The offences come following an OPP investigation into a “suspicious person” trying to obtain prescription medication from residents in the Town of Lincoln.

NRPS detectives initially revealed one of the incidents Dec. 17, 2022 around 8 p.m. involving a resident of Heritage Village Vineland on Victoria Avenue who says a female wearing a shirt and jacket labelled “Police” attended a unit saying she was on an initiative collecting unwanted drugs.

The resident did not turn over any medications to the woman who did not produce a badge or any other identification during the visit.

Investigators say the SUV the suspect was using had reflective tape and with the word “Police” scrolled across it, and other markings or decals were visible.

The accused, identified by NRPS in a release, was charged Friday with breach of trust and attempt to defraud the public.

She’s been with the service for 12 years and was on duty at the time of the alleged offences.

A court appearance is set for June 19 in St. Catharines.