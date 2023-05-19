Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara constable charged in probe tied to collection of unused pharmaceuticals in Lincoln

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 5:29 pm
Niagara Police have charged one of their own officers allegedly attempting to collect unused pharmaceuticals at a Lincoln, Ont. retirement community in 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police have charged one of their own officers allegedly attempting to collect unused pharmaceuticals at a Lincoln, Ont. retirement community in 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) constable, suspended amid allegations she was reportedly collecting unwanted pharmaceutical drugs from a retirement community, is facing a pair charges in connection with the occurrence.

The offences come following an OPP investigation into a “suspicious person” trying to obtain prescription medication from residents in the Town of Lincoln.

NRPS detectives initially revealed one of the incidents Dec. 17, 2022 around 8 p.m. involving a resident of Heritage Village Vineland on Victoria Avenue who says a female wearing a shirt and jacket labelled “Police” attended a unit saying she was on an initiative collecting unwanted drugs.

The resident did not turn over any medications to the woman who did not produce a badge or any other identification during the visit.

Investigators say the SUV the suspect was using had reflective tape and with the word “Police” scrolled across it, and other markings or decals were visible.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, identified by NRPS in a release, was charged Friday with breach of trust and attempt to defraud the public.

She’s been with the service for 12 years and was on duty at the time of the alleged offences.

A court appearance is set for June 19 in St. Catharines.

Click to play video: 'Plans in motion for large scale power storage facility in Napanee, Ont.'
Plans in motion for large scale power storage facility in Napanee, Ont.
Related News
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara Regiondrug investigationGrimsbyLincolnNiagara Region crimeVinelandheritage village vinelandunwanted pharmaceuticalsunwanted prescriptions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers