Crime

Police investigate allegations woman posed as peace officer at Lincoln, Ont. retirement home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 9:39 am
Niagara Police are investigating a Dec. 17 incident at a Lincoln, Ont retirement community in which a woman pretended to be a police officer. View image in full screen
Niagara Police are investigating a Dec. 17 incident at a Lincoln, Ont retirement community in which a woman pretended to be a police officer. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police are investigating allegations that an unknown woman posing as peace officer collected unwanted pharmaceutical drugs from residents at a retirement community in Lincoln last weekend.

Detectives say the probe surrounds an incident on Dec. 17 around 8 p.m. involving a resident of Heritage Village Vineland on Victoria Avenue who says a female wearing a shirt and jacket labelled “Police” attended a unit saying she was on an initiative collecting unwanted prescriptions.

“The female advised that she would take the drugs and deliver them to a pharmacy for disposal,” an Niagara police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“A short time later the female left the area in a newer black Ford SUV.”

The resident did not turn over any drugs to the woman who did not produce a badge or any other identification during the visit.

Investigators say the SUV the suspect was using had reflective tape with the word “Police,” but no other markings or decals were visible.

The woman is believed to be in her 40s, about five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build and short blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

