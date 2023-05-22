Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

May 27: Furnace Family

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 22, 2023 12:01 am
Furnace Family Logo View image in full screen
We keep your family comfortable. Furnace Family
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Are you considering a new  Air Conditioner  this summer? The offers out there get confusing and can be misleading.  Free air conditioners, thousands in rebates, etc, etc….
At Furnace Family we offer Quality installations, quality Lennox products for a great price. With up to a 12 year Lennox   parts and labor warranty, and Lifetime warranty on the installation and we even come back a year later to check the unit for free.

Trending Now

 

More on Canada
630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsAir ConditioningFurnace Family
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers