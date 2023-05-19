Edmonton police restart Project Tensor after more than 1,600 tickets given in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Project Tensor is returning for a second year after more than 1,600 tickets were issued by Edmonton police between May and September of 2022.

Tensor is an acronym for traffic enforcement noise/speed offence reduction.

“Project Tensor was a tool that was initially developed to assist in reducing the number of traffic-related noise and speeding complaints, and to compel drivers to ensure compliance with Traffic Safety Act regulations,” said Const. Clint Stallknecht of the EPS traffic safety unit.

The project targets more than just noise and speed-related crimes; it also includes stunting, off-highway vehicle helmet violations, general equipment violations, occupant restraints (child restraints and seatbelts), suspended drivers, and more.

During the project’s duration last year, EPS gave out more than 1,600 tickets, 600 notices of direction outlining mandatory repairs, and responded to 823 noise complaints within the city.

“There have been more than 7,400 charges issued pertaining to vehicle-related noise since 2010,” Const. Stallknecht said.

Project Tensor launches Friday and will run through the summer and spring months. EPS is partnering with Edmonton peace officers, who respond to bylaw complaints, for help in responding to related complaints or violations. They will focus their efforts on “hot spots” or locations within the city that receives many complaints from Edmontonians.

Project Tensor is holding a testing event for all motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at NAIT’s Souch Campus. Drivers can drop by and have their vehicles tested risking tickets for any violations.