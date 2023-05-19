Fetus found in Oakville park, police homicide unit investigating

Police are appealing for information after a fetus was found in an Oakville park.
Halton Regional Police said on Friday at around 8:45 a.m., a pedestrian was walking at Oakdale Park, near Munn’s Creek when they located a fetus.
According to police, the force’s homicide unit is now conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information or who may have video footage of the area is asked to contact the tip line at 906-825-4776.
Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.
