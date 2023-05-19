Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fetus found in Oakville park, police homicide unit investigating

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 2:08 pm
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are appealing for information after a fetus was found in an Oakville park.

Halton Regional Police said on Friday at around 8:45 a.m., a pedestrian was walking at Oakdale Park, near Munn’s Creek when they located a fetus.

According to police, the force’s homicide unit is now conducting the investigation.

Trending Now

Anyone with information or who may have video footage of the area is asked to contact the tip line at 906-825-4776.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeHalton Regional PoliceOakvillehalton policeOakville CrimeFetus Foundcrime oakvillefetus found oakvilleoakville fetus found
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers