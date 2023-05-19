Man facing charges after Cape Breton police seize weapons, ammunition, RCMP uniform

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cape Breton say a man is facing 21 charges after they seized seven firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and police clothing and equipment believed to be from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police.

Cape Breton Regional Police issued a statement Friday saying officers were dispatched on May 11 to investigate a domestic disturbance in Sydney, N.S., adding that the 30-year-old suspect fled the scene.

Police say he was arrested the next day in Millville, N.S., northwest of Sydney.

Investigators later obtained search warrants for two residences in Millville, where they seized the firearms, ammunition and police paraphernalia, including an authentic RCMP uniform, two peak caps, a Mountie’s Stetson and two OPP Stetsons and other OPP gear.

View image in full screen Police in Cape Breton say a local man is facing 21 charges after a search of a residence turned up seven firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and several articles of police clothing and equipment, as shown in this handout image provided by the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, believed to from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cape Breton Regional Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **

The suspect, who is from Millville, was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

He is facing numerous charges, including possessing police articles without authorization, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, assault with a weapon, careless storage of a firearm and flight from police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.