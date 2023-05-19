Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ATV rollover in eastern Ontario leaves 3 seriously injured, impaired charge laid

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 1:01 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired operation after an ATV rollover in eastern Ontario left three people seriously injured, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to the scene after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Sutherland Road in Whitewater Region Township, west of Ottawa.

Three people were seriously injured, with one of them being airlifted to an Ottawa hospital, police said.

The other two injured individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Ottawa.

Police said a portion of Sutherland Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

During the investigation, a roadside screening device was used, police added.

Craig Hebert, 63, of London, Ont., was charged with impaired operation.

Story continues below advertisement

Hebert’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the ATV was towed and impounded for seven days.

Trending Now

Hebert was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough and Northumberland police keeping an eye on the roads this long weekend'
Peterborough and Northumberland police keeping an eye on the roads this long weekend
OntarioOPPLondonOntario Provincial PoliceATVEastern OntarioATV RolloverImpaired OperationWhitewater Regioneastern Ontario ATV rolloverOntario ATV rolloverWhitewater Region ATV rollover
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers