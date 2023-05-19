ATV rollover in eastern Ontario leaves 3 seriously injured, impaired charge laid

See more sharing options

A London, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired operation after an ATV rollover in eastern Ontario left three people seriously injured, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to the scene after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Sutherland Road in Whitewater Region Township, west of Ottawa.

Three people were seriously injured, with one of them being airlifted to an Ottawa hospital, police said.

The other two injured individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Ottawa.

Police said a portion of Sutherland Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

During the investigation, a roadside screening device was used, police added.

Craig Hebert, 63, of London, Ont., was charged with impaired operation.

Hebert’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the ATV was towed and impounded for seven days.

Hebert was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.