Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns intercepted by Canadian border agents in southern Alberta; 3 charged

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 19, 2023 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'CBSA seizes 500k doses of meth at southern Alberta border crossing'
CBSA seizes 500k doses of meth at southern Alberta border crossing
The Canadian Border Services Agency and RCMP speak to media after approximately 50 kilograms of meth was seized at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta – Aug 1, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are facing charges after a number of prohibited guns were intercepted and seized by police in southern Alberta.

A joint investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Calgary Police Service and RCMP started in September 2022, police said.

The CBSA intercepted a suspicious package heading to a house in Eckville, Alta., 35 kilometres west of Red Deer. The package contained 10 Glock handgun kits, according to RCMP.

Click to play video: 'CBSA announces seizure of nearly 2,500 kg of opium worth over $50M'
CBSA announces seizure of nearly 2,500 kg of opium worth over $50M

Over the next eight months, police investigated and got search warrants for homes in Eckville, Rocky Mountain House and Calgary, police said, and on May 3, RCMP seized several prohibited handguns, long barrel guns and evidence that someone had been manufacturing guns.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP did not specify how many guns were seized as part of the investigation.

Aaron Mckervey, 33, from Eckville faces charges related to weapons trafficking, possessing illegal weapons, making guns and smuggling.

Alpat Sonnenberg, 63, from Rocky Mountain House and Koty Herndon, 38, of Calgary face charges related to weapons trafficking and possessing illegal weapons.

More on Crime
RCMPCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCanadian Border Services AgencySouthern Alberta crimeIntegrated Border Enforcement TeamCalgary guns seized
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers