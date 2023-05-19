Guns intercepted by Canadian border agents in southern Alberta; 3 charged

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after a number of prohibited guns were intercepted and seized by police in southern Alberta.

A joint investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Calgary Police Service and RCMP started in September 2022, police said.

The CBSA intercepted a suspicious package heading to a house in Eckville, Alta., 35 kilometres west of Red Deer. The package contained 10 Glock handgun kits, according to RCMP.

1:07 CBSA announces seizure of nearly 2,500 kg of opium worth over $50M

Over the next eight months, police investigated and got search warrants for homes in Eckville, Rocky Mountain House and Calgary, police said, and on May 3, RCMP seized several prohibited handguns, long barrel guns and evidence that someone had been manufacturing guns.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP did not specify how many guns were seized as part of the investigation.

Aaron Mckervey, 33, from Eckville faces charges related to weapons trafficking, possessing illegal weapons, making guns and smuggling.

Alpat Sonnenberg, 63, from Rocky Mountain House and Koty Herndon, 38, of Calgary face charges related to weapons trafficking and possessing illegal weapons.