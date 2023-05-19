Menu

Canada

Summer fun to begin in Winnipeg with spray pads opening Saturday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 11:38 am
A boy plays at a spray pad. View image in full screen
A boy plays at a spray pad. Global News / File
Not convinced that summer is just around the corner? One of Winnipeg’s unofficial signs of the season — the opening of city spray pads — begins this weekend.

The city announced Friday that its spray pads will open as of Saturday morning, and will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until the beginning of September.

Outdoor pools are still a little ways away, with heated city pools expected to open June 16, and unheated pools on June 30.

City wading pools will open on a staggered basis beginning Canada Day.

Trending Now

Locations and other details about Winnipeg’s public spray pads and pools can be found on the city’s website or by calling 311.

Winnipeg’s River Heights community getting new spray pad, playground

 

