Summer fun to begin in Winnipeg with spray pads opening Saturday

Not convinced that summer is just around the corner? One of Winnipeg’s unofficial signs of the season — the opening of city spray pads — begins this weekend.
The city announced Friday that its spray pads will open as of Saturday morning, and will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until the beginning of September.
Outdoor pools are still a little ways away, with heated city pools expected to open June 16, and unheated pools on June 30.
City wading pools will open on a staggered basis beginning Canada Day.
Locations and other details about Winnipeg’s public spray pads and pools can be found on the city’s website or by calling 311.
