Summer fun to begin in Winnipeg with spray pads opening Saturday

Not convinced that summer is just around the corner? One of Winnipeg’s unofficial signs of the season — the opening of city spray pads — begins this weekend.

The city announced Friday that its spray pads will open as of Saturday morning, and will operate daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until the beginning of September.

Come splash with us! Starting tomorrow, spray pads will begin opening daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Spray pads are not supervised and washrooms are not available onsite. For locations and opening status: https://t.co/qS5fKfLRWY pic.twitter.com/J3qhSRU06v — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) May 19, 2023

Outdoor pools are still a little ways away, with heated city pools expected to open June 16, and unheated pools on June 30.

City wading pools will open on a staggered basis beginning Canada Day.

Locations and other details about Winnipeg’s public spray pads and pools can be found on the city’s website or by calling 311.