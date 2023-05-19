Peterborough man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of infant in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an infant in 2021.

On Thursday, police announced the results of their 18-month investigation, which began early on Nov. 2, 2021, when a two-month-old infant was first taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in distress.

Police say the infant was eventually stabilized and then transported to the Hospital for Sick Children by Ornge air ambulance. On Nov. 6, 2021, the infant died after being taken off life-support equipment.

Police launched an investigation, which also involved the Coroner’s Office, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, suspected child abuse and neglect (SCAN) unit at the Hospital for Sick Children, Durham regional police and Toronto Police Service.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Peterborough man on Thursday who was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Police said due to the “domestic incident,” the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.