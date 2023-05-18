Menu

Fire

Wildfire risk still low, but province asks Manitobans to stay cautious

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:42 pm
Wildfire risk still low, but province asks Manitobans to stay cautious
Manitoba’s wildfire risk remains low heading into the May long weekend, but the province is urging you to stay cautious with temperatures rising.
Manitoba’s wildfire risk remains low heading into the May long weekend, but the province is urging you to stay cautious with temperatures rising.

As of Thursday, there were 11 active wildfires in the province, which is down from the 15 that were reported on Wednesday. No new fires started in the last 24 hours.

Two of them are considered out of control as crews battle those blazes in Norway House Cree Nation and Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Trending Now

There are restrictions in one campground as Lundar Beach Provincial Park will only allow fires in approved pits from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. due to dry conditions.

There have been 36 wildfires in Manitoba so far in 2023.

