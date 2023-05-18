Kingston student-athletes compete in high school track meet

Send this page to someone via email

It was another busy day at Caraco Home Field as the region’s top track and field athletes competed during the second day of this year’s Kingston Area Secondary School Atheltics Association track meet.

Coaches and athletes from 13 different Kingston area schools participated in the city’s biggest track meet.

“I did hurdles for the first time, 80-metre hurdles, and I did not fall and that was my goal,” Grade 10 LaSalle Secondary School student Sophia Richinger said. “I reached my goal in the 100 metres, I came third in my heat.”

“It feels amazing, honestly, I came first in my heat for 100 and 200 metres, and I’m just really proud,” Grade 10 Frontenac Secondary School student Cameron Moses said.

“I just did 100 metres, I came 16th overall,” Grade 10 LaSalle student David Conway-Jones said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Prince Edward County group pushing for rehabilitation of County Road 49

The event started Wednesday afternoon and ran all day Thursday.

Organizers have put in a lot of work to create a competitive, yet friendly environment.

“It’s so fun because there’s just such great competition and the environment is just so inclusive and everyone’s just here to have fun and win,” Grade 9 Holy Cross student Brock Hamilton said.

“I love the environment. The coaches are really nice, the people running the event are amazing,” Grade 9 LCVI student William Mitchell said. “It’s just nice to have kids my age doing what we love.”

And although the weather was a little chilly for a late spring day, these student-athletes can all agree that it’s a lot better than the alternative: spending the day in school.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is because I’m missing a math test,” Conway-Jones said.

“Yeah, it’s great missing a day of school,” Hamilton said.

There might be more school to miss for those who competed well enough. The top four in each category advance to EOSSAA at Thousand Islands Secondary School in Brockville on May 25th and 26th.