Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 6:48 pm
A map of B.C. showing areas under a severe thunderstorm warning (red), a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and a smoky skies bulletin (grey). View image in full screen
A map of B.C. showing areas under a severe thunderstorm warning (red), a severe thunderstorm watch (yellow) and a smoky skies bulletin (grey). Environment Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for part of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Issued by Environment Canada Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m., the weather alert warned of a thunderstorm located five kilometres east of Kelowna along Highway 33.

At 4 p.m., it was said to be 15 km southeast of Cherryville, moving northeast at 35 km/h towards Yeoward Mountain.

The thunderstorm was said to be moving slowly to the northeast at five km/h, causing heavy downpours.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 17'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 17

At the same time, most of the Okanagan was under a severe thunderstorm watch. That lesser weather alert stretched from just north of Vernon to the U.S. border and included part of the Boundary region.

Story continues below advertisement

And, to compound matters, a special air quality statement for smoky skies, issued Wednesday, was still in effect.

Trending Now

“Many regions throughout the B.C. Interior are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” said the national weather agency.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warnings and watches when large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall are possible.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 17'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 17
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWeatherBC weathersouth okanaganNorth OkanaganSevere Thunderstorm WatchSevere Thunderstorm WarningBoundary Region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers