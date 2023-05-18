Regina woman receives prehistoric present for her birthday

A Regina woman’s birthday present had her saying “yabba dabba doo.”

On Saturday, Debbie MacLean woke up to a prehistoric surprise on her 70th birthday.

Her son scattered Flintstones characters all over the lawn and to top it off, the Flintmobile, also known as a cave mobile, was parked in her driveway.

“I enjoy looking at it all the time. So, I have no idea –maybe he’ll put it in a car show for people to see. But other than that, I don’t mind it being here,” said Debbie Maclean.

Story continues below advertisement

Maclean is still unsure of what to do with the foot-powered vehicle. She says the car has been a shock for her neighbours and many passing by, with a lot of people taking pictures of it.

Maclean quite surprised herself as she was expecting a Flintstones or dinosaur joke but nothing on this scale.

“I’m not sure how long it took him. I heard three days, but it could have been longer,” she said. “But I do know that he rented all of the Flintstones movie tapes to make sure he got everything exactly how it was.”

This labour of love made for a very special birthday for MacLean and it was a sight to see in the Queen City.