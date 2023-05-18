Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Joint police operation leads to the arrest of two suspects in Sainte Anne, Man.

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 7:03 pm
A joint investigation between officers with the Sainte Anne and Winnipeg police services, and the Manitoba Public Insurance board, resulted in the arrest of two individuals for allegedly trafficking stolen vehicles. View image in full screen
A joint investigation between officers with the Sainte Anne and Winnipeg police services, and the Manitoba Public Insurance board, resulted in the arrest of two individuals for allegedly trafficking stolen vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers with the Sainte Anne Police Service in southeastern Manitoba arrested two people in connection to a months-long investigation into the trafficking of stolen vehicles.

The investigation began in February this year and was conducted in collaboration with Winnipeg police and Manitoba Public Insurance. In a press release on May 5, Sainte Anne police noted that the efforts of all the agencies involved demonstrated “the effectiveness of interagency cooperation in combatting organized criminal activities.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested and faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking property obtained by crime, fraud and driving while prohibited.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested and was released ahead of her court appearance. She faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and trafficking property obtained by crime.

Click to play video: 'Victims of catalytic converter theft protest added MPI fee on higher mileage cars as thefts surge'
Victims of catalytic converter theft protest added MPI fee on higher mileage cars as thefts surge
ManitobawinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceStolenStolen VehiclestraffickingManitoba Public InsuranceArrestedAuto Theftsainte-annevehicle trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers