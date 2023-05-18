Joint police operation leads to the arrest of two suspects in Sainte Anne, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Officers with the Sainte Anne Police Service in southeastern Manitoba arrested two people in connection to a months-long investigation into the trafficking of stolen vehicles.

The investigation began in February this year and was conducted in collaboration with Winnipeg police and Manitoba Public Insurance. In a press release on May 5, Sainte Anne police noted that the efforts of all the agencies involved demonstrated “the effectiveness of interagency cooperation in combatting organized criminal activities.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested and faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking property obtained by crime, fraud and driving while prohibited.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested and was released ahead of her court appearance. She faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and trafficking property obtained by crime.